Actor, Bayo Bankole Escapes Death in US, Mourns his Damaged Car

Comic Nollywood actor, Bayo Bankole better known as Alinco, is still in thanksgiving mood as his name was not recorded on the list of some celebrities that have passed away.

The actor was recently involved in a car accident in the US which saw his car badly damaged but to the glory of God, he walked out alive.

Sharing the good news, he write, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil... 07/01/2018, thank you God, for sparing my life, so painful to lose a beautiful toy... In his name I shall rise again.”

The car was damaged to a point that will see him spending a huge amount to fix it if need be except he hopes to get another one.