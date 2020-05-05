COVID-19: All Patients At Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Treated, Discharged

ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
05.05.2020 Headlines

By News Desk
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has successfully treated and discharged seven persons who had contracted COVID-19 and were on admission.

“The Korle Bu Covid-19 Treatment Centre has successfully treated and discharged all seven patients who were on admission there.

“The patients were discharged after a series of confirmatory tests returned negative. The patients were from Korle Bu and Bolgatanga Regional Hospital,” a statement from the hospital said.

The Hospital also disclosed the professional categories of discharged patients.

“The professional categories of the discharged patients are a nurse, an orderly, a doctor, and a security officer.”

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital further reiterated its commitment to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Read below the full press release

---citinewsroom

