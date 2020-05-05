COVID-19: All Patients At Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Treated, Discharged By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has successfully treated and discharged seven persons who had contracted COVID-19 and were on admission. “The Korle Bu Covid-19 Treatment Centre has successfully treated and discharged all seven patients who were on admission there. “The patients were discharged after a series of confirmatory tests returned negative. The patients were from Korle Bu and Bolgatanga Regional Hospital,” a statement from the hospital said. The Hospital also disclosed the professional categories of discharged patients. “The professional categories of the discharged patients are a nurse, an orderly, a doctor, and a security officer.” The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital further reiterated its commitment to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Read below the full press release ---citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
