BESSFA Rural Bank Supports Six Municipal, District Health Directorate To Fight COVID-19

The Bawku East Small Scale Farmers Association (BESSFA) limited in Garu district of the Upper East Region has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and disinfectants to six Municipal and District Health Directorates within the bank's operational areas.

The beneficiary health institutions include; Bawku Municipal, Binduri, Garu, Tempane, Pusiga, Nakpanduri and Bukpurugu.

The items are worth Ghc 40,000 include Veronica buckets, hand gloves, hand sanitizers, liquid soap, nose masks and plates.

The General Manager of BESSFA Bank limited, Alhaji Hayatudeen Awudu Ibrahim who presented the health equipment on behalf of the Board of Directors of the bank said, the donation was in support to government to help stop the spread of the coronavirus which has so far infected 2,074 cases with 17 deaths.

Alhaji Hayatudeen said the support stems from the cries of frontline workers in the area for appealing for personal protective equipment against the deadly virus.

According to him, the bank cherishes its customers hence the support to prevent the deadly disease.

Alhaji Yahatudeen added that the bank exist for its customers and without them, the bank cannot exist.

Mr. Cosmos Atawaje Minyila, Head of the Tempane District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, who received the items commended the Bank for the donation.

He indicated that the items had come at the right time to guarantee the safety of workers and frontline staff who are helping in the fight against the virus.

The District Chief Executive for Garu, Emmanuel Asore Avoka expressed gratitude on behalf of the districts for the kind gesture.

Mr. Avoka noted that government alone cannot fight this pandemic alone and hence called for more support from other philanthropists and public spirited individuals to assist in their small way to kick out covid-19.