Valentine Poem By Emeka Asinugo: Give Us Five

Today, once again we celebrate.

Throughout the world, all lovers are set!

How could they even forget so easily

The passion they've nurtured so eagerly?

The unchanging love of mother and son

That echoes of favours done and undone

Unblemished love of dad and daughter

That ensures in family there is no bother

Simmering love between every sibling

Neighbours, as we go out and come in

The love we profess for our community

Cousins and nephews with much affinity

Yet it might well be: but in all of these

Many forget in the prevailing blitz

The love that counts above every love

As He painfully hung on the Cross above

So, brothers and sisters let's celebrate

Play, sing, dance, merry, drink and eat

In 2020 with the love of Christ at heart

For God loved the world, His main Art

He gave his only son so dear to us

That who believes shall not be at loss

He, like the son, will have eternal life

So, people of God are winners. Give us five.

Chief Asinugo is a London based journalist, Author of 'The Presidential Years From Dr. Jonathan to Gen. Buhari Vol. 1 & 2 and Publisher of Imo State Business Link Magazine (Website: imostateblm. com