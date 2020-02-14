Valentine Poem By Emeka Asinugo: Give Us Five By Emeka Asinugo LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Today, once again we celebrate.Throughout the world, all lovers are set!How could they even forget so easilyThe passion they've nurtured so eagerly?The unchanging love of mother and sonThat echoes of favours done and undoneUnblemished love of dad and daughterThat ensures in family there is no botherSimmering love between every siblingNeighbours, as we go out and come inThe love we profess for our communityCousins and nephews with much affinityYet it might well be: but in all of theseMany forget in the prevailing blitzThe love that counts above every loveAs He painfully hung on the Cross aboveSo, brothers and sisters let's celebratePlay, sing, dance, merry, drink and eatIn 2020 with the love of Christ at heartFor God loved the world, His main ArtHe gave his only son so dear to usThat who believes shall not be at lossHe, like the son, will have eternal lifeSo, people of God are winners. Give us five.Chief Asinugo is a London based journalist, Author of 'The Presidential Years From Dr. Jonathan to Gen. Buhari Vol. 1 & 2 and Publisher of Imo State Business Link Magazine (Website: imostateblm. com
Valentine Poem By Emeka Asinugo: Give Us Five
Today, once again we celebrate.
Throughout the world, all lovers are set!
How could they even forget so easily
The passion they've nurtured so eagerly?
The unchanging love of mother and son
That echoes of favours done and undone
Unblemished love of dad and daughter
That ensures in family there is no bother
Simmering love between every sibling
Neighbours, as we go out and come in
The love we profess for our community
Cousins and nephews with much affinity
Yet it might well be: but in all of these
Many forget in the prevailing blitz
The love that counts above every love
As He painfully hung on the Cross above
So, brothers and sisters let's celebrate
Play, sing, dance, merry, drink and eat
In 2020 with the love of Christ at heart
For God loved the world, His main Art
He gave his only son so dear to us
That who believes shall not be at loss
He, like the son, will have eternal life
So, people of God are winners. Give us five.
Chief Asinugo is a London based journalist, Author of 'The Presidential Years From Dr. Jonathan to Gen. Buhari Vol. 1 & 2 and Publisher of Imo State Business Link Magazine (Website: imostateblm. com
Poem