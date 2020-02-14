ModernGhanalogo

14.02.2020 Poem

Valentine Poem By Emeka Asinugo: Give Us Five

By Emeka Asinugo
Today, once again we celebrate.
Throughout the world, all lovers are set!
How could they even forget so easily
The passion they've nurtured so eagerly?

The unchanging love of mother and son
That echoes of favours done and undone
Unblemished love of dad and daughter
That ensures in family there is no bother

Simmering love between every sibling
Neighbours, as we go out and come in
The love we profess for our community
Cousins and nephews with much affinity

Yet it might well be: but in all of these
Many forget in the prevailing blitz
The love that counts above every love
As He painfully hung on the Cross above

So, brothers and sisters let's celebrate
Play, sing, dance, merry, drink and eat
In 2020 with the love of Christ at heart
For God loved the world, His main Art

He gave his only son so dear to us
That who believes shall not be at loss
He, like the son, will have eternal life
So, people of God are winners. Give us five.

Chief Asinugo is a London based journalist, Author of 'The Presidential Years From Dr. Jonathan to Gen. Buhari Vol. 1 & 2 and Publisher of Imo State Business Link Magazine (Website: imostateblm. com

Poem

