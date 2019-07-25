Mass Drug Administration Against Neglected Tropical Diseases Launched In Sunyani

Mass Drug Administration (MDA) against Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) such as Lymphatic, Filariasis, Trachoma, Schistosomiasis, anchocerciasis and intestinal worm infestation which causes disability, severe disfigurement and blindness among people who live in communities where access to clean water and sanitation is limited and poor housing quality is persistent has been launched in Sunyani in the Bono Regional Capital.

The launch was to create public awareness on it devastation and lifelong disabilities effect on the most vulnerable population, and also entreat all stakeholders to marshall all efforts and knowledge at their disposal to break transmission in the hotspots communities.

NTDs contribute to poverty and impair intellectual development in children, reduce school enrollment and hinder economic productivity by limiting the ability of infected individuals to wok.

Dr. Yao Yeboah, the chairman of Ghana Health Service Governing Council noted that 98 Districts which were endemic for Lymphatic filarisis and the country slated to eliminate this disease by 2020 has its transmission broken in 83 districts.

He said currently 85% coverage has been achieved and 15 Districts still remain as hotspots that are endemic ahead of 6 months to reach the target year. “We are yet to break transmission and each District has received more than 12 rounds of Mass Drug Administration (MAD) but repeatedly these Districts have tainted to break the transmission.

The 15 hotspots Districts include Nabdam and Kassena–Nankana West for Upper East Region; Lawra, Jirapa, Wa West and West-East for Upper West Region and Bole, Sawla-Tuna Kalba, West and North Gonja for Northern Region. The rest are Ahanta West, Nzema East and Ellembelle for Western Region and Sunyani West for Bono Region

Dr. Yao Yeboah noted that Ghana Health Service and its partners are pushing the target date for the elimination of the disease backward in the remaining 15 districts from 2020 to 2025 to allow for more time to get rid of the disease completely.

Touching on the theme for this year, “Improving MDA in all Endemic Districts” he entreats all stakeholders to Marshall all efforts and knowledge their disposal, so that transmission will be broken in the remaining 15 Lymphatic Filarisis hotspots.

The Chairman of the GHS Governing Council noted that lack of awareness, unsafe health practices, close contact with infection vectors and limited access to safe water and sanitation were the challenges facing GHS in the fight against NTDs.

Dr. Benjamin Kofi Marfo, the Program Manager of NTDs said GHS is focused on identification of cases, help partners mobilize funds for management of cases, mapping of cases and bringing together members of communities as partners.