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Wed, 17 Jun 2026 Headlines

'Play with passion, confidence and belief' — Bagbin to Black Stars ahead of World Cup Opener

  Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Play with passion, confidence and belief — Bagbin to Black Stars ahead of World Cup Opener

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has urged the Black Stars to display pride, unity and determination as they commence their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama.

In a goodwill message issued on Tuesday, June 17, the Speaker expressed Parliament's unwavering support for the national team, stressing that Ghanaians from all political, religious and ethnic backgrounds are united in their support for the Black Stars.

According to him, the World Cup presents an opportunity to demonstrate that national unity rises above all differences, noting that the team carries the aspirations and expectations of more than 30 million Ghanaians.

Mr. Bagbin encouraged the players to approach the tournament with confidence and courage, describing the Black Stars as a symbol of national pride, hope and resilience.

He urged the team to wear the national colours with honour, remain united on and off the pitch, and give their utmost best in every match, assuring them that the entire nation stands firmly behind them.

“As Speaker of Parliament, I urge you to play with passion, confidence and belief. Let the world see the talent, discipline and character that makes Ghana a respected football nation,” he stated.

The Speaker further encouraged the players to embrace the challenge and pressure that come with competing on football's biggest stage, describing the World Cup as a platform for those who dare to dream and seize their opportunity.

He expressed confidence in the team's ability to inspire a new generation of Ghanaians through their performances and bring honour to the nation.

Mr. Bagbin concluded by wishing the Black Stars success in their opening fixture against Panama and throughout the tournament as they seek to make a strong start to their World Cup journey.

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