13.07.2019 Business & Finance

Karpowership Gives Tema Municipal Library Facelift

By Staff Writer
The Corporate Communication of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, said the refurbishment of the library by Karpowership Ghana was crucial.

She said this is in tandem with the company’s objectives of impacting lives in the society they operate in.

The library before renovation

An old book shelves

“We do not only want to be known for providing reliable electricity to homes and industries in the country but also to positively impact society with this refurbished facility,” she said.

She said the library project is to help cultivate a culture of reading in the younger generation.

“It is a well-accepted term that readers are leaders and for this reason, we seek to contribute our quota to the future leaders of Ghana with this refurbished library,” she noted.

She also observed that the project was Karpowership’s own way of bidding farewell to the Tema community which had been its host for the last three years.

The company is fervently preparing to relocate its 470 MW Powership to the Sekondi Naval Base next month to utilise the country’s indigenous Natural Gas in the Western enclave.

Ms Amarquaye stated how the people of Tema had been continuously supportive of their operations since their inception in 2015 and had served as their home through the hospitality extended by the community.

“We are grateful to the community and the traditional leaders for their support through our stay here”.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), Hayford Siaw, was grateful to Karpowership for the social interventions.

He said, “the goal of the GLA is to ensure all the libraries we have are of modern standard for usage. The Authority has started embarking on some renovation works of the libraries across the country.

“We would like to call upon organizations to emulate the works of Karpowership to assist with our libraries,” she said.

Mr Siaw noted that it was important for the younger generations to be nurtured to cultivate the habit of reading.

