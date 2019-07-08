Zone Three 6 Set To Begin Its Digital Tv Terrestrial Transmission In Ghana

With over 44 Television programs of Quality Lifestyle and Excellent entertainment programs ready to be served, #YOUMUSTSEETHIS.

The #YOUMUSTSEETHIS is a digital media campaign by Zone Three 6 Network Limited, to create an awareness on the start of their Digital TV transmission.

One of Ghana’s Biggest Entertainment source, Zone Three 6 will soon start its Digital Terrestrial operations on TV and can be assessed in some major parts of the country (Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Ho, koforidua and parts of Northern Region) in Ghana by simply rescanning your digital decoder, so #YOUMUSTSEETHIS

The Digital Terrestrial station based in Accra will start Test Transmission on 31st August 2019 and will provide quality Lifestyle and Entertainment programs for its Loyal Viewers 24/7.

The Music TV Channel will also add more alternative and a variety of programs to viewers to bring more viewing option to viewers.

Speaking on the launch of the TV Station, Operations Manager of the Brand Zone Three 6, Kevin Boateng also known as Quabena Kevin said:

“The brand has consistently been the go-to place for Llifestyle and Entertainment via the online portals like the website and social media platforms. Well before that was the Award Winning Magazine TV Show on GH One TV, so now imagine it being a dedicated Music TV Channel you can access for 24/7” – Quabena Kevin.

Zone Three 6 promises to provide unique and refreshing contents for Ghana and by Ghana.

“Zone Three 6 has consistently carved a niche for itself as authentic, and this is evident in our numerous partnerships across the continent such as being the Official Media Partners for The One Africa Music Festival, IARA awards (UK), Ghana Music Awards UK, Sound City MVPs, MTV MAMA, Channel O music Videos Awards held in major cities around the world.” – Quabena Kevin.

The brand has built a reputation of credibility and authenticity by Generating contents which are tailored side by side with interest of Ghanaians. Targeted at Mass African Youth, we are Focused on expertly curating the Best of the Best in Music and Engaging Youth in Social Conversation, the Multi-Genre, Multi-Platform Network offers Breaking Music News, Videos, Artist Interviews, Exclusive Performances, and Original Programming.

He also added that “This is a step further in making our Brand the Biggest Entertainment platform in Ghana and Africa. The 24/7 dedicated Music Channel will be FREE TO AIR and this reaffirms our commitment to bringing quality entertainment programs to our viewers”.

Zone Three 6 is set to do a big reveal of all their VJs in an exclusive announcement scheduled later in year and it includes the sauciest and refreshing Video Jockeys in the across the globe.

All you have to do is Scan your Digital TV or Digital Decoders to Access the Zone Three 6 Music Channel, #YOUMUSTSEETHIS