30.06.2019 Opinion

Acquisition of Ghanaian Electoral Data

By Dr. Kwame Poku
Illegal acquisition of personal data of Ghanaian citizens without protection by an unfriendly country Israel and an Israeli company must have serious upshot for those who made this possible.

First, the foreign company must be held responsible for this criminal act and pay compensation for keeping the personal data of all electable citizens of Ghana.

Those who made it possible for the foreign country to get access to the personal data of Ghanaian citizens should be prosecuted for their crimes in Ghana.

Illegal acquisition of African electoral data is apparently not limited to Ghana alone, but other African countries have suffered the same fate.

We must put an end to their criminal act.
Dr. Kwame Poku

