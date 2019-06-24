Freddies Corner Boss Grabs Doctorate Degree

THE VINNYTSIA State Pedagogical University of Ukraine is scheduled to confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree on Alfred Korlie Matey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Freddies Corner, a phones dealership firm.

Come July 6, 2019, the Doctor of Philosophy (Honorary Degree) would be presented to Mr. Korlie Matey at a ceremony to be held at the University of Ghana under the auspices of the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI).

This came to light when officials of Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute ( COGAI) met Mr. Korlie Matey at his office on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Accra, to present the degree citation and other awards to him.

An excerpt from the citation presented by the Communications strategist of COGAI, Isaac Rockson, reads, “as humans, we have confrontations and challenges we face, but for you, your strength lies in your determination, commitment, and consistency in turning a dream to reality.”

“In recognition of your unflinching trust and support to humanitarian services, your spirit of commitment, concern and profound contribution to education despite all the challenges surrounding us have earned you this privileged honour.”

Mr. Korlie Matey accepted for the degree to be officially conferred upon him on July 6.

He told the story about the humble beginning of his business at Circle back in 1988 and how perseverance and hard work helped him to be who he is today.

"I am humbled by this recognition, it will definitely urge me on to continue supporting the private sector."

Rockson paid tributes to the awardee's selfless contributions to the development and survival of many Ghanaians over the last 31 years of Freddies Corner.

"The university deemed it fit to honour Freddies Corner's boss having created something-employment out of nothing.

"They have monitored his works over the years, having contributed immensely to the private sector."