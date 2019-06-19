Nigeria High Commissioner Must Apologise To Ghanaians Over Unprovoked Attack—Group

A pressure group calling itself, Grassroots Power Movement has called on the Nigeria High Commissioner in Ghana to render an unqualified apology to the people of Ghana and the President for his unprovoked attack on Ghanaians.

According to the group, the Nigeria High commissioner, Michael Olufemi Abikoye, on Tuesday, June 18, issued a press statement on the recent media reportage on Nigeria nationals that fall foul with the laws but ended up painting Ghana as most ungrateful to the people of Nigeria.

The group noted that the High Commissioner assertion that the Ghanaian media is seeking to incite xenophobic attacks on Nigerians with negatives reportage on criminal issues was misplaced and undiplomatic.

In their view, Mr Abikoye press statement on the developments concerning the involvement of Nigerian nationals in criminal activities in Ghana could have been avoided if he had taken the trouble to diagnose the media reports before arriving at his assertion on the could.

The pressure group faulted the High Commissioner for failing to remind his own Nigeria lecturer who at the weekend gathered Nigerians and incited them to attack Ghana without provocation.

This, the group in a statement dated June 18, demanded an unqualified apology from the Nigeria High Commissioner to the President, the government and people of Ghana for his unsavoury press statement.

Read Full Statement Below:

THE AMBASSADOR OF NIGERIA TO GHANA MUST APOLOGISE TO GHANAIANS

We Grassroots for Power Movement have read with regret a press release issued by Nigeria's Ambassador to Ghana H. E Michael Olufemi Abikoye over recent developments concerning the involvement of Nigerian nationals in criminal activities in our country, Ghana. His assertion of xenophobic attacks from Ghanaian press and social media was totally misplaced.

As the ambassador of The Federal Republic of Nigeria to Ghana, we expected him to have addressed the evil plan hatched by a Nigerian professor at a meeting with his fellow Nigerians over the weekend. We also expected him to show a certain level of decorum, to say the least in his release. Portions of his statement were inciting disaffection for Ghanaians everywhere and sought to paint a picture of a nation strategically targeting and harassing Nigerians. If Ghana has nothing at all, we are noted worldwide for our hospitality and warm reception of all races and nationalities.

We by this release called on the Ambassador of Nigeria to Ghana to render an unqualified apology to Ghana for his behaviour. And instead of issuing statements that have the tendency to escalate the conflict between our two nations he should advise his countrymen to comport themselves and live peacefully with Ghanaians.

God bless our homeland Ghana.

