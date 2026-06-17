ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Urban Roads, Ho Assembly announce alternative routes as HTU road undergo repairs

By Evans Attah Akangla
Regional News The caved portion of the HTU road
WED, 17 JUN 2026
The caved portion of the HTU road

The Department of Urban Roads and the Ho Municipal Assembly have announced temporary road closures and diversions around Ho Technical University to allow urgent repair works on collapsed sections of road and a caved-in culvert.

The Department of Urban Roads said the road leading to the Main Entrance of Ho Technical University off Rev Trost Street will be completely closed to traffic from 17th June 2026 to 17th July 2026. The closure is to allow for urgent repairs following the collapse of a section of the road.

According to the Department, the repair works are critical to restore safe access to the university’s main entrance for students, staff, and the general public. During the period, motorists seeking access through the main gate are advised to use the SSNIT Flats–Poly Link Road, also known as Volta Vicharles Hotel Road, accessible from the SSNIT Flats Road, as an alternative route.

In a separate statement, the Ho Municipal Assembly announced a temporary diversion from HTU Junction to Nogora Junction. The Assembly said the diversion became necessary due to ongoing construction works on a culvert that has caved in along the route.

Assembly officials explained that the diversion is to ensure the safety of road users and to facilitate the smooth execution of repair and reconstruction works on the affected infrastructure.

Both the Department of Urban Roads and the Ho Municipal Assembly have advised motorists and commuters to follow designated alternative routes and obey all traffic signs and directions from traffic management personnel stationed at the sites.

The two institutions have expressed regret over any inconvenience the closures and diversions may cause. They have appealed to the public, residents, and road users for patience and cooperation as the repair works are undertaken to improve safety and road conditions.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, Director-General, SIGA SIGA applauds NAFCO for turning GH¢19m loss into GH¢91.7m profit

1 hour ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS should be formalised and given legislative backing — Minority Galamsey fight: NAIMOS should be formalised and given legislative backing — Mino...

2 hours ago

Ghana stands firmly behind you — Presidency cheers on Black Stars ahead of World Cup opener 'Ghana stands firmly behind you' — Presidency cheers on Black Stars ahead of Wor...

5 hours ago

Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns

6 hours ago

Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two

6 hours ago

World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track system World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track syst...

6 hours ago

World Cup 2026: Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your footsteps — Mahama charges Black Stars against Panama World Cup 2026: 'Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your ...

6 hours ago

SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his room SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his r...

6 hours ago

Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as shortcut to success — Mary Addah Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as 'shortcut to success' — Mary Addah

6 hours ago

About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — UNICEF About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — ...

Just in....
body-container-line