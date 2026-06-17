Urban Roads, Ho Assembly announce alternative routes as HTU road undergo repairs

The Department of Urban Roads and the Ho Municipal Assembly have announced temporary road closures and diversions around Ho Technical University to allow urgent repair works on collapsed sections of road and a caved-in culvert.

The Department of Urban Roads said the road leading to the Main Entrance of Ho Technical University off Rev Trost Street will be completely closed to traffic from 17th June 2026 to 17th July 2026. The closure is to allow for urgent repairs following the collapse of a section of the road.

According to the Department, the repair works are critical to restore safe access to the university’s main entrance for students, staff, and the general public. During the period, motorists seeking access through the main gate are advised to use the SSNIT Flats–Poly Link Road, also known as Volta Vicharles Hotel Road, accessible from the SSNIT Flats Road, as an alternative route.

In a separate statement, the Ho Municipal Assembly announced a temporary diversion from HTU Junction to Nogora Junction. The Assembly said the diversion became necessary due to ongoing construction works on a culvert that has caved in along the route.

Assembly officials explained that the diversion is to ensure the safety of road users and to facilitate the smooth execution of repair and reconstruction works on the affected infrastructure.

Both the Department of Urban Roads and the Ho Municipal Assembly have advised motorists and commuters to follow designated alternative routes and obey all traffic signs and directions from traffic management personnel stationed at the sites.

The two institutions have expressed regret over any inconvenience the closures and diversions may cause. They have appealed to the public, residents, and road users for patience and cooperation as the repair works are undertaken to improve safety and road conditions.