Krowor Municipal Donates To Nungua Muslims

The Krowor Municipal Assembly has donated quantities of beverages to the Muslims community at Nungua towards Ramadan.

The items includes 20 bags Sugar, 10 cartons of Tea bags, 25 cartons of Milo and 25 cartons Milk.

Making the donation, the MCE for the area Mr. Nii Joshua Bortey lauded the Muslims community for their peaceful coexistence in the Municipality.

He urged them to use the fasting occasion to pray for the sustained peace of Nungua and the nation as a whole.

Receiving the items, the Nungua Chief Imam Alhaji Suleman Abubakari expressed gratitude and thanked MCE for the kind gesture and promised to pray for the nation's progress and development.

Imam Abubakari also thanked Member of Parliament for the area Hon Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye for her constant support to the Nungua Zongo community.

Present at the event include the Municipal Coordinating Director Mr. Emmanuel Abuanor Nortey, Mr. Romeo Sarfo, Municipal Presiding Member and officials from the Krowor Municipal Assembly.