40 Chieftaincy Disputes Retarding Development Of Ahafo And Bono Regions – Research Report

A new research conducted by Anane Institute has found that chieftaincy disputes are retarding the development of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

According to the Institute, there are 50 judicial chieftaincy cases in the three regions as at 1st July 2018, comprising 47 petitions and 3 appeals.

Notable among the disputes include Techiman-Tuobodom, Drobo-Japekrom, Kato, Odomase, Tano- Subin Villages, Asumura and Mo.

The researchers disclosed to the Citizen Times that all the cases are pending at the Judicial Committee of Regional House of Chiefs.

“The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions have the highest number of vacant paramount stools in Ghana and these disputes are retarding development in the affected traditional areas. They are also threatening peace and security in the regions,” part of a statement issued by Anane Institute read.

“Apart from making it difficult to attract investors, the disputes are affecting the fight against galamsey and illegal lumbering activities,” the statement added.

Following these findings, the Executive Director of the Anane Institute, Edward Twum Anane, advised the Regional House of Chiefs to use Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism to resolve the disputes.

