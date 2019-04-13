Original Names Of The Biblical Prophetic Books Revealed

I warmly welcome every reader to the page, " A Call For Change" programme. Today's Call For Change must be very significant in our lives as Africans and Ghanaians in order to be more vigilant of any danger of any planned interruption that can end our dreams. It is a significant call to change our mentality and our practices in all levels of life.

Today's topic is about the revelation of the original names of the biblical prophets.

In my previous articles I made it clear that the original owners of the documents that were used in making holy books such as the Bible must be assigned to the Akans in Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea. Any name found in the Bible must have come from these people but had since been altered in different ways to have the present first/Christian/English names. In the last article the names of the first five books of the bible that were assigned to biblical Moses were unveiled to reveal the true authors and owners of the original documents.

Here are the true names of the Biblical prophets who authored the various biblical prophet books:

ISAIAH: In the early Greek's Septuagint this name was recorded as Esaiah but with time the same present day Septuagint has it as Isaiah. This prophet had an Akan name as Esaa. This Esa or Esaa was corrupted To be Easier and then later Isaiah.

JEREMIAH: This was first recorded in the Septuagint as Jeremy then later became Jeremias but the English made it Jeremiah. This name was Akan name KYEREMEH that had gone through editing and corruption to become JEREMIAH. To date the English speaking whites do pronounce

Kyeremeh as Jeremy.

EZEKIEL: This prophet also had an Akan traditional name ASAKYIRI. In Akan phonology KY is pronounced as CH in English. But in English or European languages KY is pronounced as my as in bulky. With that

, Asakyiri was pronounced ASAKIER and for easy pronunciation and written it for Europeans it was made EZEKIEL.

DANIEL: The name Daniel came from Akan name DANYA. Again in Akan phonology when NY meet in a word the pronunciation becomes nasal sound. This becomes a problem for Europeans to pronounce as even people with Ghanaian parents cannot make the right pronunciation until they visit Ghana regularly. DANYA was and is pronounced as Dania by Europeans. This Dania became DANIEL in the Bible.

HOSEA: In the early Septuagint manuscript the name was recorded as OSEAS. The letters "S" was added as per the Greek philosophy of names ending with a vowl and the "H" was added to many ancient names by Europeans just to change the origin of the name to support the self acclaimed superiority. Even of such names include ancient Egyptian names such as Akhenaten, Khufu, Imhotep, Ahmose, Khensa etc. They knew H was mostly silent in pronouncing the words. The name Hosea came from Akan name OSEI. To date the whites still pronounce it either Osea or Osai.

AMOS: This is the simplest of all the names. A letter "S" was just added to Akan AMO to become Amos.

OBADIAH: This name came from OBOADE£ (meaning creator in Akan). The Europeans corrupt pronunciation of Akan names from their accent change the name to OBADIAH for their easy pronunciation.

JONAH: This name came from Akan YONA (meaning difficult to do). Until about 300 years ago there was no letter "J" in alphabets. In the early Bibles such as the first edition of King James version there was no name starting with "J". That is to say there was NO Jesus, James, John. When the letter J was disclosed it was used to replaced names starting with either 'Y' or 'I' that is followed by a vowl. Therefore IESUS became JESUS. The Akan YONA was made Jona just the replacement of the "Y" to "J".

NAHUM: This name in theology has been one of the questionable names as some of the old versions of the bible had it as Rehum, others Nahum and in English Nehemiah. The Nahum and Nehemiah were edited and corrupted from the Akan name NUAMA as the same NUAMA has been corrupted in somewhere to be Nermar

HABAKKUK: In the Greek Septuagint this name was recorded as ABAKKUM. Therefore it was nothing more than Akan ABOKOMA that was edited and corrupted to be ABAKKUM. It then became Habakkuk in the English version by Bibles.

ZEPHANIAH: This name also had gone through many changes. In the early version such as the Septuagint or Roman Duay the name was originally recorded as SOPONIAH. Through editing it is now Zephaniah in English version Bibles. Taking the name from the early manuscript the name was actually edited from Akan name called SAPON.

HAGGAI: This name was a corrupt pronunciation of Akan name called AGYEI. To date Europeans still pronounce AGYEI as AGGAI. The "H" was just added knowing that it was initially silent in pronunciation.

ZECHARIAH: This was edited and corrupted from the Akan name SEKYERE. As already explained above the KY in Akan phonology is pronounced as CH in English but Europeans always pronounce the KY in Akan name as KI as in key. To date the English pronounce SEKYERE as SEKIAIRE instead of SETCHERE.

MALACHI: Again English pronounce any Akan name with KYE as KAI. So here the CHI was KYE then MA comes to be MAKYE. The "L" came in because L was used in many names to change the original name to get a name for the English. How English names came about will be dealt with in future.

Malachi was therefore edited and corrupted from AMAKYE.

Let me leave my readers to ascertain these findings for now. Until next week stay safe and sound.