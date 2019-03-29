Women Urged To Prioritize Societal Development

A non-profit making organisation, Focus Women Network, Ghana (FOWNEG) has called on women to put in more effort in the quest to develop their societies, regardless of their social status.

The President of the Network, Hajia Barikisu Mustapha Bawey stated that women have the aptitude to effect change in society and can also transform the space they find themselves in.

Hajia Barikisu was speaking at a meeting held in Accra on March 28, 2019, by FOWNEG to help equip members of the Network with skills that will empower them to contribute their quota to society.

"FOWNEG has been operating in almost all the regions in Ghana to help better the lives of women and children in deprived communities," she said.

Hajia Barikisu also advised the women to take the training of their children very seriously. To support them no matter the professions they choose.

"This will encourage children to work harder to make society a better place," Hajia Barikisu

FOWNEG seeks to improve the living standards of women and the youth in communities through education, reproductive and mental health, sustainable economic empowerment, leadership and sensitisation on gender-based violence.

The Network also aims at fighting Violence against Women and Girls, enhancing Social Protection Systems and improving legal aid.