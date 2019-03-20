CFR-Gh To Hold Public Lecture On “Brexit”

Council for Foreign Relations-Ghana (CFR-Gh) is holding a public lecture in Accra on 22nd March, 2019, at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre for ICT Excellence, to talk about the consequences for Africa should Britain withdraw from the European Union (UN).

Principal speaker at the lecture will be British diplomat and politician, Baroness Valerie Ann Amos on the topic “Does the retreat from multilateralism create new opportunities for the African Continent?”

It is is expected to be of interest to diplomats, journalists, students and the business community who are keen to understand the implications of Brexit to businesses.

The event is open to the public and guests are expected to be seated by 4:30 pm.

Baroness Amos is currently Director of the School of Oriental and African Studies, (SOAS) University of London. Between 2010-2015 she served under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN.

In 2003 Baroness Amos became the first black female British Cabinet member, initially as Secretary of State for International Development, and subsequently as Leader of the House of Lords and Lord President of the Council.

She was Minister for Africa in 2001-2003. Prior to joining the UN, Baroness Amos was High Commissioner to Australia.

Baroness Amos also served as Chief Executive of the Equal Opportunities Commission in the UK, and as Adviser to the Mandela Government in South Africa on leadership, change, management and strategy between 1994 and 1998.

The Government of Ghana awarded her the Order of the Volta in 2008, and in June 2016 she was made a Companion of Honour in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in Britain.

CFR-Gh was inaugurated in February by President Akufo-Addo. It is Ghana’s first think tank on international relations. Its President is Ambassador D.K. Osei, a retired diplomat, and public servant.