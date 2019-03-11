Militant” Journalism Assorted With “Library Photographs”

What that so-called undercover Journalist has done regarding the convergence of certain people at the public facility known as Christiansborg Castle in Osu mark a sheer advertisement of ignorance when it comes to situational diagnosis. Is the President of the Republic “Mr. Omniscient”?

How do you expect him to know everything that his ministers and top party members are doing behind his back and deliberately hiding it from him and giving him regular good report? Why do you bring the name of the President of Ghana into disrepute? Don't we remember when a key cabinet minister misled him into signing an unproductive contract with Ameri Energy leading to outright dismissal of that minister?

As the vice President has said, the government is pre-occupied with production of “Job-lantes” and not “vigi-lantes”. If they think they have provided an avenue for this terrorist organization calling itself a political party to distract attention from the KEY REVELATIONS made by their party chairman then is a big lie. It will be pursued to its logical conclusion.

By the way, I believe Ghana Institute of Journalism should shut down immediately because they are only producing “militant” Journalists who believe in picking “library photographs” to deceive the general public thereby causing fear, panic and deception. Instead of “Flagrante Delito” based evidence photographs, they rely on “library photographs”. This is a proscribe behavior because it breaches the penal code of Ghana. In my opinion anybody who want to be part of the noble profession of Journalism should be trained abroad for them to know what actual Journalism is all about. The thing is because Journalism is a force for good like the Church and Security Agencies, “satanized” people use it as a “good mask” and hid behind it to perpetuate evil. Particularly, the so-called undercover Journalists armed with their cheap mind-reading artificial intelligence gadgets who partner with charlatan politicians and crooked security operatives to block citizen's good future plans and fabricate stories to run the country and its dignified citizens down lining their pocket with fat brown envelopes as a result. May GOD help our dear country!

Kennedy Osei-Tutu,

M.A. International NGOs, 2011

Webster University USA, Netherlands Campus

(Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry International Scholarship Award, 2010)

B.A. Psychology with Sociology, 2004

University of Ghana, Legon

Int'l. NGO Management Specialist

Lagos-Nigeria

Mobile:+2349074377273/+2348139403949

Skype: Ken Osei-Tutu

Emails: [email protected]/ [email protected]

Facebook: Kennedy Osei-Tutu (Ken or Kofi)