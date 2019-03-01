Emile Short Commission Finds 19 Bullet Traces at Ayawaso Violence Scene

The Emile Short led Commission of Enquiry has discovered 19 bullet traces at the shooting scene of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The Commission pursuant to its mandate and instrument of establishment contained under CI 111, went on a fact finding mission today Friday March 1, 2019 to examine the scene of the impugned events and environment surrounding the conduct of the by-election on the 31st day of January, 2019.

Abdulai Jaleel-Sulemana, a Detective Inspector at the East Legon Police Division, led the Commission to the various spots where the bullet traces were found.

Having been to the scene earlier to ascertain the gravity of the incident, he found some traces of marks on trees that looked like bullet holes.

He recounted that he could not establish if they were really bullet holes so he looked around the trees and found a piece of iron that could be a part of a bullet.

However, Ballistic Expert at the National CID Headquarters, Michael Cudjoe confirmed that indeed the marks were actually pierced by bullets.

The Commission was also shown bullet holes in the wall of a building directly opposite the house of the NDC's Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. Kwasi Brempong Delali.

They also discovered a hole in a van that was parked by the house during the shooting incident and in the wall of a hair salon nearby.

Blood stains were also seen on the ground near the house of the parliamentary candidate. This is believed to be the blood of those who were shot and injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, the Commission says it will resume sitting on Monday, March 4, 2019 to question the Inspector General of Police, some members of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) and Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD) on the latest development.