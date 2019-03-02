Ayawaso Probe: IGP, CODEO Officials Faces Commission On March 4

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu will appear before the Justice Emile Short Commission on March 4, 2019, together with officials of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO).

The Justice Short Commission is probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election gun shooting incident and other related violence.

IGP Apeatu and the CODEO officials are due to testify before the commission.

Secretary to the Justice Emile Short Commission, Ernest Kofi Abotsi made this known when he briefed journalists on the sidelines of an inspection visit to the scenes of the shooting incident at La Bawaleshi on Friday in Accra.

The three Commissioners, Justice Short, Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, former IGP Patrick Acheampong were accompanied by journalists and some police officers.

However, Mr. Abotsi said the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan would no longer appear before the Commission.

That, according to him, was because she was not at the scene of the January 31, 2019 shooting incident and that every information she possesses on the matter are from secondary sources.

He averred that “it turned out that the candidate who actually won, that is the MP, was not on the scene, she was not here, she never was here for the entire time.”

He added that “everything she knows about this incident she heard from someone.”

According to him, “the Commission takes witnesses on the basis of relevance.”

Commenting on the significance of the visit, he stated that “I think the Commission has seen things that a thousand words can’t relay.”

He added that “the Commission has had first hand opportunity to inspect bullet marks, to inspect angles of penetration, to speak to people on the grounds, to inspect potential dangers that would have been occasioned if it wasn’t for the intervention of God.

