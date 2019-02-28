Commission Of Enquiry To Visit Ayawaso Shooting Scene On March 1

The Emile Short led Commission of Enquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence will be visiting the shooting scene on Friday 1st March, 2019.

The Commission says the visit is a fact-finding exercise designed to appraise and furnish the commission with corroborative evidence or otherwise relative to the testimonies given before it.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Katherine Woode, the Commission will examine and inspect the scene of the violence which occurred on 31st January, 2019 at La Bawaleshie in accordance with its mandate and instrument of establishment contained under CI 111.

Pursuant of its mandate and instrument of establishment contained under CI 111, the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry will be conducting a locus visit to inspect and fully examine the scene of the impugned events and environment surrounding the conduct of the by-election on the 31st day of January, 2019. This is a fact finding exercise designed to appraise and furnish the commission with corroborative evidence or otherwise relative to the testimonies given before it.

The press are duly welcome to cover the process. The proceedings will be held on Friday, 1st March, 2019, at 10:00am at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, La Bawaleshie Presby Basic 1 Cluster of Schools (East Legon).

Katherine Woode

Public Relations Officer

Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Enquiry

Christianborg Castle, Osu