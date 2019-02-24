Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10 minutes ago | Africa

Burkina Forces Kill Nearly 30 'Terrorists' In Operation: Military

By AFP
Burkina Faso is part of a joint French-led military campaign against jihadists in the Sahel. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP)
Burkina Faso is part of a joint French-led military campaign against jihadists in the Sahel. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP)

Burkina Faso's armed forces killed around 30 suspected militants last week in an land and air operation against jihadist groups operating in the east of the country, the military said on Sunday.

Burkina Faso, part of a joint French-led military campaign against jihadists in the Sahel, is on the frontline of the Islamist militant insurgency that has gripped parts of west and central Africa.

During last week's operations, special forces, army and air force units hit militants in Kombienbiga, Kabonga and other eastern regions between Tuesday and Wednesday, an army statement said.

"This operation has taken out 29 terrorists and recovered an important quantity of weapons and ammunition as well as destroying a large stock of food supplies," it said.

A security source said most of the militants were killed in air strikes on their hideouts and rest in clean-up sweeps by ground forces.

Militant raids began in the north of Burkina Faso in 2015 before spreading to the east, leaving more than 300 dead so far, according to AFP estimates.

The capital Ouagadougou has been hit three times in the past three years, killing at least 60 people, including in a coordinated attack last March targeting the French embassy and the country's military headquarters.

Africa
Powered By Modern Ghana
EU Sees First Arab Summit As Response To Russia, China
Ghana Opposition Picks Ex-President Mahama To Run In 2020
Tech Companies Scope Out Africa Surveillance Sector
French PM Urges Joint Stand Against Jihadists In Sahel
TOP STORIES

We Congratulate John Mahama But The Big Battle Is 2020--Nii ...

2 hours ago

Don't Believe Stories Meant To Divide Us – Mahama To NDC Me...

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line