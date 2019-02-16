Modern Ghana logo

54 minutes ago | General News

Dambai: Minister's 115 Acre Mango Farm Burnt To Ashes

By Georgina Wunkumi Mabe
About 115 acre mango farm in the new Oti Regional capital, Dambai, has been destroyed by fire.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr. Michael Gyato, who is the owner of the farm, says he suspect some deliberate hands in it.

He added that a similar incident happened in 2009.

According to the Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Krachi East stated that the management of the farm had put measures in place to protect the farm from wild fires for recurring.

He noted that this cannot happen unless someone clindestinely walks to set fire on the farm.

The fire which started at 12:45pm this afternoon, also destroyed irrigation equipment on the farm. Only three acres were left untouched.

