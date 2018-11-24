11 Ghanaians Certified In Facility Management

About eleven Ghanaian supply industry players and facility managers have earned their must-have Facility Management Professional (FMP) credential.

This follows an official certification obtained from the International Facility Management Association (IFMA).

The FMP credential earned means that they have successfully pursued the educational curriculum necessary to obtain the designation (FMP), build their skills and broaden their knowledge and professional networks.

A statement signed by Mr Sampson Opare-Agyemang and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: "Pursuing an educational and skill-building program such as the FMP shows great dedication to advancing proficiency and value to their organization and the nation as a whole."

It said IFMA's FMP designation is a knowledge-based credential for facility management practitioners and industry suppliers looking to increase their depth-of-knowledge in the core facility management competency areas.

The statement said four knowledge domains were deemed critical to the foundation of knowledge required of facility managers, and therefore were taught and tested by the IFMA FMP Credential Programme.

There four domains include: Operations and Maintenance; Project Management, Finance and Business; and Leadership and Strategy.

The statement said eight candidates successfully completed all four final assessments qualified for the FMP credential in addition to the three elite FM professionals in the country

They are Sampson Opare-Agyemang with Prolicon Plus Limited, Betsy Acquaah - Harrison with the National Investment Bank Limited, Lydia Naa Momo Quaye with Willows Property Management, Akua Bosompemaa Adjei-Maafo with Listening Bureau Property Management.

The others are Frank Kwasi Amponsah with Listening Bureau Property Management, Yussif Salford with City Facility Management Limited, Oheneba Kofi Nti with International Finance Corporation, and Ransford Obeng Ampratwum with Space Schedules Company.

The statement said the three previously qualified are: Andrew Ayeba Mensah with Lincoln Community School, Isaac Agyarkwa with Ghana Airports Company, and John Paul Abraham with Ghana Airports Company.

Founded in 1980, IFMA is the world's largest and most widely recognized international association for facility management professionals, supporting 24,000 members in more than 100 countries.

It has a mission to advance the professional discipline of facility management and hence organises an annual boot camp in November to certify Ghanaian professionals through the Greater Accra Chapter of IFMA, its local Chapter.

---Ghana News Agency