14 Months Of Massive Facelift At Offinso College Of Education: The Story Of Mr. Daniel Adjei Mensah

Nana Ampong
The Offinso College of Education in the Offinso Municipality of the Ashanti Region has seen a massive facelift in the last 14 months since Mr. Daniel Adjei Mensah took over as the Acting Principal.

Mr. Mensah was appointed Acting Principal following the exit of the former principal, Mr.Lloyd Alexander Djangmah, who retired from active service in 2017.

One would have thought that he wouldn't make any impact in his acting capacity since he was only holding fort pending the appointment of a substantive principal.

He has indeed, left an indelible mark in the history of the college in his short stint as acting principal.

As Mr. Mensah hands over to the newly appointed substantive principal, he can be credited with numerous initiatives that have transformed the college and improved facilities.

With the support of other management members, he has changed the face of the college with the provision of various facilities as well as renovation of others which hitherto were in poor conditions.

Among some of the initiatives of Mr. Mensah are the provision of 300 modern lecture room furniture, provision of departmental offices for tutors, casting of the frontage of male hall of residence as well as renovation of the main hall.

Other projects are, the construction of walkway to connect the administration block and erection of washrooms and conversion of classrooms into lecture halls.

He further spearheaded the beautification of the compound.

All these, according to Mr. Mensah were funded with the scanty resources of the college, saying it took foresight, commitment and teamwork to achieve these in the midst of availability of scarce financial resources.

He praised his predecessors for their contributions over the years and expressed the hope that the newly appointed principal would build on their legacies for accelerated development of the college.

He remains committed to the development of the school as he resumes his position as vice principal with the appointment of a substantive principal.

