Prince Charles Begins 5-Day Royal Visit To Ghana

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and his wife the duchess of Cornwall, Camilla have arrived in Ghana for a five day visit.

The Prince and his wife were met at the airport by the Speaker of Parliament Mike Aaron Ocquaye, the minister of foreign affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the British high commissioner to Ghana.

From the airport, they left for the Jubilee House where they are being hosted by President Akuffo Addo and the first lady, Rebecca Akuffo Addo.

The couple are on a tour of three African counties.

They had earlier been to the Gambia before heading to Ghana.

Later, they will leave for Nigeria.



The visit is to deepen the socio-economic ties with the Commonwealth countries of which Ghana is a member since 1957.

Celebration by the British High Commission

The British High Commission has said “the visit will celebrate our shared values and culture, and highlight the significant ties between the people of the UK and Ghana, alongside Ghanaians and members of the Diaspora – on both sides – who embody this contemporary, dynamic partnership,”

The British High Commissioner, Ian Walker will host a special reception to celebrate the visit of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The celebration will also be used to mark Prince Charles' 70th Birthday, ahead of the official celebrations in the UK on November 14.

Among those attending, will be several specially invited guests who share the same birthday as His Royal Highness.

The British Royals will be joined by members of the British-Ghanaian Diaspora, members of the UK community in Ghana, and Ghanaians – from all walks of life – who share a close connection with the UK.

“This event will be a celebration of our shared culture, notably a shared love of Ghanaian music. The event will feature musicians who have helped define Ghana's music scene, from highlife to hip-life, playing classic and contemporary music that are a favourite of Their Royal Highnesses,” the commission said.

They will later travel to Kumasi to confer with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

A state banquet will also be held in their honor.