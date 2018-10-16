Breaking Barriers: Disability Not Inability

Children with disability are among the most vulnerable in society.They oftentimes, face all forms of discrimination,negative stereotypes,social exclusion, little or no opportunity for education inter alia.They rely more on the care and attachment from parents, family and friends to pull through life.

Oversimplified opinions, uncritical judgement and prejudiced opinions weaken insidiously,their ability to develop self-confidence and chart a path of glory through their God-given potentials.

I should like to say that,a shift in people's orientation about 'disability' can only begin with a proper understanding of the widely acclaimed saying"'disability is not inability".And I daresay,physical function capacity(PFC), thus, the ease with which one perform physical task of daily life, may be low in these people but,nonetheless a definition of failure.

Heroic people have amazed the world with mustard courage and determination beyond their apparent physical disabilities.

Albert Einstein,the greatest scientist of the 20th century and the greatest physicist of all times had a learning disability in the early parts of his life.Till the age of three,he could not speak and was severely dyslexic and autistic;Helen Adams Keller,an American author, political activist and lecturer was the first deaf and blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree;Stevland Hardaway Morris, known by his stage name as Stevie Wonder is considered the most critical and commercially successful music performers of the late 20th century.He is an American singer,songwriter,record producer and multi-instrumentalist.Stevie Wonder became blind shortly after birth because he suffered a condition called retinopathy of prematurity;Francis Jane Van Alstyner,more commonly known as Fanny Crosby was an American mission worker, poet,lyricist and composer. He was one of the most prolific hymnists in history,writing more than 800 hymns and gospel songs. She became blind shortly after birth.

ACRAYEF,African Child Rights and Youth Empowerment Foundation aims at ending child rights abuse for a happy childhood.

On the 13th of October,2018, I had the privilege of interacting with persons living with disabilities within the Canteen Electoral Area,a suburb of Damongo together with the District Project Officer of ACRAYEF, Samiwu Kusubari.

It's all about identifying and sensitising them and their parents on the need for such children to acquire skills and also matching their conditions with the needed support packages.

We identified various forms of disabilities and the support packages that will help children living with such conditions to reach their full potentials.

I encouraged the children to take their destiny into their own hands and rise to grace beyond their condition, adding that, disability is never a limitation to higher pursuits in life.'If others were able to do it,why not them'?

The project officer emphasized on various forms of disabilities and the need for children to be proactive and that parents should try as much as possible to educate such children and put them into skilled training activities.