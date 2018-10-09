HumanitarianAlarm Joins Peki To Celebrate Yam Festival

modernghana logo

Team #HumanitarianAlarm joined the people of the Peki Traditional area to raise funds and celebrate the rejuvenated Yam Festival over weekend with sub-chiefs from the various towns paying homage and renewing their loyalty and paying allegiance to His Majesty Diega Kodzo Dei XII (Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area)as he sat in state.

The colorful event saw the various chiefs from Dzake to Adzokoe in the best of regalia and the exchange of gifts as a sign of renewed unity.In attendance were Gbi citizens both home and abroad,political authorities and tourists.

Thanksgiving for a successful festival was held in various towns in the valley.Funds were raised to aid the furnishing of Deiga's palace.

Humanitarian Alarm is a registered charity (NGO), whose principal activity is to promote the Educational,Technical and Entrepreneurial skills for improved livelihood and the living standards of the people of the South Dayi District in the Volta Region of Ghana.

One organization which has been deeply involved in activities that seek to bring hope to the poor and needy is none other than Volta region based NGO #HumanitarianAlarm.

