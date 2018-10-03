Ghana Post Launches Customer Service Week Ahead Of World Post Day Oct. 9

The Ghana Post Company today launched its Customer Service Week at its head office as Ghana gears up to commemorate this year's World Post Day, celebrated on October 9th every year.

According to the Head of Corporate Communications Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan Bekoe, the Customer Service Week, is meant to herald next week's Post Day celebrations.

The launch of the Customer Service Week also saw top directors of the Company including the MD James Kwofie, dedicating their time to serve customers over the counter.

The World Post Day memorializes the date of the founding of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN), which is an umbrella organization of all postal administrations and regulations through out the world.

UPU was founded to ensure the organization and improvement of postal services and provide technical assistance in the form of training equipment and materials to member countries.

She emphasised on the need to remember the fundamental values of the post and the numerous public services it offers to people everywhere, which contribute to the economic development of countries.

The postal industry globally is going through a dramatic change, where the old and traditional ways of delivering messages is steadily reducing due to advent of technology.

The postal service sector plays an indispensable role in the lives of people and emphasizes the noble objective of bringing people and nations together.