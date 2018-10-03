modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Regional News

Ghana Post Launches Customer Service Week Ahead Of World Post Day Oct. 9

ModernGhana
Ghana Post Launches Customer Service Week Ahead Of World Post Day Oct. 9

The Ghana Post Company today launched its Customer Service Week at its head office as Ghana gears up to commemorate this year's World Post Day, celebrated on October 9th every year.

According to the Head of Corporate Communications Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan Bekoe, the Customer Service Week, is meant to herald next week's Post Day celebrations.

The launch of the Customer Service Week also saw top directors of the Company including the MD James Kwofie, dedicating their time to serve customers over the counter.

The World Post Day memorializes the date of the founding of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN), which is an umbrella organization of all postal administrations and regulations through out the world.

103201873007 i4ep276gfa img20181003wa0016

UPU was founded to ensure the organization and improvement of postal services and provide technical assistance in the form of training equipment and materials to member countries.

She emphasised on the need to remember the fundamental values of the post and the numerous public services it offers to people everywhere, which contribute to the economic development of countries.

The postal industry globally is going through a dramatic change, where the old and traditional ways of delivering messages is steadily reducing due to advent of technology.

The postal service sector plays an indispensable role in the lives of people and emphasizes the noble objective of bringing people and nations together.

103201873106 0g730m4yxs img20181003wa0026

103201873107 rvmypcb553 img20181003wa0025

103201873108 osjvm8x442 img20181003wa0023

103201873111 n6ium8x332 img20181003wa0022

103201873113 j4eq276ggb img20181003wa0021

103201873116 j4ep276ggb img20181003wa0020

103201873121 h40o2r6eey img20181003wa0019

103201873124 n6jum8x432 img20181003wa0018

103201873129 l5hsk8v331 img20181003wa0017

103201873136 1i840o4bbv img20181003wa0015

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1To be rice is not what one has in the bank account,but what one has in the HEART

By: akoAso HH GER quot-img-1
body-container-line