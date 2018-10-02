Databank Not Associated With Investment Website INVEST-XD

Databank has disassociated itself from an investment website INVEST-XD.

“Databank is NOT in partnership with this INVEST-XD company and is not aware of any agreement wherein Databank pays INVEST-XD any commission,” a statement from Databank said.

“Our attention has been drawn to a website called INVEST-XD in which Databank is alleged as having a partnership with INVEST-XD. The website is encouraging the public to invest in a number of products, including Databank MFund and claims that the fi¬nancial institutions listed on the website, including Databank, pay INVEST-XD a ¬finder’s fee.”

The statement continues, “Likewise, there are no representatives of INVEST-XD employed by or on behalf of Databank. Databank disassociates itself from INVEST-XD and the website.

We would like to caution the public to be circumspect when dealing with this company as Databank would not be held liable for any losses that may occur by virtue of any investments made through this company.”

About Databank

Founded in April 1990, Databank seeks to empower its customers to achieve fi¬nancial independence by promoting fi¬nancial literacy and offering a diverse range of investment products.

Investors can access fixed-income investments (including treasury bills), trade shares listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange and enjoy corporate finance advisory services through our brokerage wing.

Through its asset management wing, investors can access mutual funds such as Epack, MFund, BFund, ArkFund and EdIFund, institutional fund management for corporate, bene¬t and endowment funds, pension fund management and private wealth management services.

Databank has 19 locations across 8 regions in Ghana. It has branches in Accra (HQ), Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, Tema and Sunyani.

It also has partner locations inside the following GTBank branches: Accra (Airport, East Legon, Lapaz, Madina, Osu, Opera Square), Ashaiman, Cape Coast, Tamale and Tarkwa, as well as a partner location within the UBA branch on the KNUST Campus.