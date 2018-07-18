Ghanaian Firm CaB Royale Gets Accreditation From World’s Biggest Software Manufacturer Autodesk

In April this year, CaB Royale Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian technology training company, obtained accreditation from one of the world's biggest software manufacturers, Autodesk, as its training partner.

Currently, Cab Royale is the only Autodesk authorized training and certification center in Ghana providing skills in software training and international certification for all in the architectural, engineering, manufacturing and the construction industry.

The vision of Autodesk is to equip people to be able to imagine, design and create a better world that is why currently 5.6 million professional users are using Autodesk software, and 680 million students and educators have access to the Autodesk software.

According to the Managing Director of CaB Royale Limited, Mr Abel Cudjoe, there is a digital skill gap in the construction industry and people should embrace this opportunity to get trained.

“The truth is that there is a skill gap. There are lots of opportunities out there, people have to understand the future of job and where we are heading and why we need to close the skills gap,” he said.

Autodesk is equipping professionals in this age of digitalization to optimize the attainment of our construction needs of the population by 2050 and CaB Royale Limited has partnered Autodesk as a skills training partner in Ghana.

Cab Royale is equipped with an ultra-modern training facility at Kokomlemle in Accra and provides training in Cad and BIM software such as AutoCad, Revit (Architecture, structures, MEP), Autodesk 3D studio Max, Fusion 360, Autodesk Inventor and many more.

This year alone, CaB Royale has planned to provide Cad and BIM software training to over one thousand professionals and students and also organize several workshops to bridge the skills gap in the Industry.