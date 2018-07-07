UK Conservative Party Rep Says He Has Seen More Posters Than Delegates At NPP Congress

A representative of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, John Hayward, has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the money aspirants spent on posters and banners to market themselves ahead of the party’s national Delegate Conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Giving a solidarity message at the conference on Saturday, John Hayward said he saw more party posters than delegates taking part in the conference.

“I came through the streets today, and I saw so many posters, posters of the wonderful candidates here in this conference. But I had to reflect. I think I saw more posters than the delegates here at this conference and I wondered, 'is this really the best use of our resources?'” he quizzed.

The NPP is currently holding its National Delegates Conference at the Koforidua Technical University to among other things elect its executives to steer the affairs of the party within the next four years.

However, huge billboards and posters greet anyone who enters Koforidua.

Citi News reporters in the region say posters have been splashed on every single wall, floor, kiosk, trees, street lights and even on abandoned vehicles parked on the shoulders of roads.

John Hayward questioned the rationale for such posters saying it does not show a judicial use of the country's resources.

He further admonished the NPP to channel their resources into improving the lives of Ghanaians and not on posters.

“I have a lesson from the Conservative party, that voters like parties which focus on the voters. Voters are less keen on parties that focus on their internal processes. And hope you can benefit from my experience as I encourage you to go forth from here today and focus your time, efforts and resources in reaching out to the voters of Ghana,” he added.

About 6,000 members of the governing New Patriotic Party have converged on the campus of the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region to elect their national executives as the party hosts its National Delegates Conference.

About 41 members of the party are seeking to occupy various executive positions in the NPP to lead the party.