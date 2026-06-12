Defence Ministry Partners with Edge Group to establish Defence Hub

The Ghana Armed Forces, through the Defence Industries Holding Company Limited (DIHOC) by the Ministry of Defence, has renewed discussions with the United Arab Emirates-based EDGE Group on a proposal to establish a Defence Hub.

The initiative would support Ghana's defence industrialisation agenda and strengthen indigenous defence production capabilities.

The delegation was welcomed by the Acting Judge Advocate General of the Ministry, Brigadier General Benjamin Amoah Boakye, on behalf of the Deputy Minister for Defence, Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, who emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting industrialisation in the Ghana Armed Forces.

He affirmed that strategic partnerships with reputable international defence firms such as EDGE Group contribute greatly to the development of indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, enhance self-reliance, and support national development objectives.

The Director of Business Development International at EDGE Group, Mr Tony Chegwidden, highlighted the company's range of products and services and stressed the need to understand the local market to deliver tailored solutions.

This proposal was initially presented in May 2025 during the tenure of the late Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah.

However, discussions were put on hold following his demise. The latest engagement, therefore, marks a renewed effort by both parties to revive the initiative and advance the strategic partnership.