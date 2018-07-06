E/R: Fanteakwa Elected Apagyahene Presiding Member



The Apagyahene of Fanteakwa District, Nana Ofori Amoyaw II has been elected presiding member for the 7th assembly of the Fanteakwa North District Assembly last Friday, June 29, 2018, at the district assembly hall, Begoro.

After several elections monitored by mynewsghana.com proved futile, the 40 assembly members have finally elected Nana Ofori Amoyaw II as the presiding member after a two-term election held Friday morning.

The conducted election by the district's electoral commission flunks to elect any of the candidates; Nana Ofori Amoyaw II and Mr Darkwa Ernest in the first round with 23, 8 votes respectively with 9 rejected which granted non a win.

Before a session of the second round of the election, Mr Darkwa Ernest stepped down from the contest which enabled the Apagyahene crowned presiding member.

Speaking to mynewsghana.com, Nana Ofori Amoyaw expressed his sincere appreciation to the assembly members especially his competitor, Mr Darkwa Ernest for paving his way and promised to work diligently to the betterment of the assembly and the Fanteakwa North District.