Did Einstein Had Any Relationship With God?

Albert Einstein received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics "for his services to theoretical physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect," a pivotal step in the evolution of quantum theory

Many do ask if Einstein revere, believe in God, or was he an atheist. Why? Because we live in a kind of society many are ashamed of the gospel and wouldn’t even glorify God’s name since society wrongly see them as weak or those on the path of mental derailing.

I guess Jesus knew this problem and since he could see it as well in the days to come, he said, “Whoever is ashamed of me and my words, the Son of Man will be ashamed of them when he comes in his glory and in the glory of the Father and of the holy angels.”

I know that many scientists believe in God, while others are atheists too but I don’t know which part Einstein belongs. “Did Einstein believe in God?” I requested from Google search and many articles about the subject popped up including one with the same caption.

Why an article about Einstein if he did believe in God? Interestingly, reading some of the quotes of the great German scientist, one about God caught my attention. “God is subtle, but he is not malicious,” said Albert Einstein.

It’s true that God is subtle because not easy to notice or understand. The reason we often hear ‘Mysterious or omnipotent God.’ According to Richard Dawkins, the British Etiologist and one of the writers on the theory of evolution, Einstein was an atheist.

The presence of God can be felt in many ways. Many want to see or feel something before they believe it. But it's impossible to see God’s face before believing that He exists.

“Einstein sometimes invoked the name of God, and he is not the only atheistic scientist to do so, inviting misunderstanding by super naturalists eager to misunderstand and claim the illustrious thinker as their own," said Dawkins but was he right?

According to Dawkins, some scientists sound religious, but if you delve more deeply into their thinking, they are in fact atheists and he refers Einstein as an example. However, a publication which appeared in ‘The Washington Times’ on June 11, 2015, proves Dawkins wrong.

According to the publication over two dozen of Albert Einstein’s personal letters, some which reveal that he was not an atheist will be auctioned by a California-based auction house Profiles in History, in Los Angeles.

“We all know about what he accomplished, how he changed the world with the theory of relativity. But these letters show the other side of the story — how he advised his children, how he believed in God,” said Joseph Maddalena, founder of Profiles in History, The Associated Press reported.