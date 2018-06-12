Offline Version Of Ghana Post GPS Coming Soon

Vokakom, developers of the Ghana Post GPS has said it is at the final stages of introducing an offline version of the application to allow more people use the system.

This according to them will enable people in areas with poor internet connectivity to use the Ghana Post GPS application without using the internet.

Chief Executive of Vokakom, Nana Osei Afrifa said a new version of the app is being tested and would be released soon.

"We are about to release the new version of the app which focuses on offline. So you can actually on a region by region basis download your offline database. So if I’m in the Ashanti region and I’m only interested in Ashanti then I’m going to download Ashanti region…so if all the ten regional databases are there download the one you want," Mr Osei Afrifa said.

He said, "We are testing as I’m speaking to you right now. We’ve been testing it vigorously for the last three weeks now to try to get the right formula and have the data as compressed as possible."

“Right now I can confidently say that we are in the final stages of testing and we should be releasing it very soon,” he added.

The software, Ghana Post GPS was launched on Wednesday, October 18, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to host the digital addressing system in fulfilment of the government’s promise to formalize the Ghanaian economy.

Following its launch, concerns emerged over the inability for users without internet to generate their digital addresses, resulting in a massive backlash from mainly Tech Experts.

GhanaPostGPS is Ghana’s official digital property addressing system which covers every inch of the country and ensures that all locations in the country are addressed.