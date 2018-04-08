MP To Sponsor One Person For Small-scale Mining Training In China

There are many ongoing efforts to ensure that small scale mining is done in a more sustainable manner even before government lifts the ban on small scale mining.

Government placed a ban on small scale mining due to the wanton destruction of the activity on the environment.

Already scores of young men in the various mining districts across the country are undergoing training at Umat on how to go about small scale mining with little or no impact on the environment.

Prestea Huni Valley is one area where small scale mining is predominant.

Until government's ban on small scale mining scores of youth in the area were engaged in the activity.

Because it was the mainstay of the economy the ban is having a telling effect on the district.

Fortunately, the Member of Parliament for the area Hon. Mrs. Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi who also doubles as the deputy minister for lands and natural resources.

As government considers lifting the ban on small scale mining Kyfilla.com has learnt the MP is working to ensure the young men in her constituency who wants to engage in the activity are better placed to do so.

ModernGhana is reliably informed that government with the support of the MP has sponsored one indigene Mr. Francis Cudjoe to China to study on Development and Management of Mineral Resources for Ghana

The intention is that Mr. Francis Cudjoe who is a member of the communications team, will come back and train others with the knowledge acquired so that once the ban is lifted more of the youth of Prestea Huni will be equipped with the needed skills to undertake small scale mining in a more sustainable manner.