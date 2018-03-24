IGP Launches 'Police Watch' Television Series

Mr David Asante Apeatu, Inspector General of Police said the media has the supremacy to influence millions of individuals through countless formats.

He has therefore advised parents who do not care or have no idea what their wards are exposed to on television, internet or social media to have a change of mind on that.

Mr Apeatu was speaking at the launch of the Ghana Police Watch Television Series (GPW), which was initiated by the Public Affairs and Communication Department of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in partnership with Creative Storm Networks in Accra.

The programme, which premieres on Ghana's major television networks is a factual and reliable weekly Television series that will provide timely information on combating crime in Ghana and protecting citizens and property at all times.

It will also feature news, Special reports, police updates and security tips to improve personal safety as well as communities and the nation as a whole and serve as an engaging public platform for the discussion of policing in Ghana

The Ghana Police Watch started on March 13, 2018 and hosted by Israel Laryea, a broadcaster from the Multimedia Group.

Mr Apeatuo said over the last three decades, the media had been an indispensable partner to the police in their attempt to bridge the digital device gap, by adopting technological approach and strategies to fight crimes, create a peaceful internal security environment and make Ghana the preferred investment destination in Africa.

He said the police administration under his watch believed that the service could leverage on the power of positive influence of the media to turn the tide in their efforts to promote safe neighbourhoods.

The IGP said the rise in the number of robberies in the early part of this year after a serene and peaceful Christmas celebrations was partly due to the sharp change in the strategy of these criminals to using motor bikes to rob, many of which were unregistered.

He said government had resolved to retool the police with the needed capacity and capabilities to internal security and that some selected officers were undergoing high-risk motorbike crime related training at the police public safety training school in Kpalugu in the Upper East Region.

Professor Kwame Karikari, Board Chairman of the Graphic Communication Group said the objective of the rule of law was to protect citizens' right and legitimate interests, promote safety of citizens, enhance and defend the safety of citizens as individuals and in their communities.

He said the police institution was most often the principal agency on the front line in the pursuit of these social objectives and responsibilities.

ACP David S. Eklu, Director-General/Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service said the premiere programme of GPW included a major documentary that opened the doors to the internal working of the Police and developments under the new transformation programme.

He said the programme would also features a special interview with Mr David Asante Apeatu, the Inspector General of Police, discussing key issues relating to GPS' response to crime, trends, e-policing, officer welfare and steps to tackle police misconduct, amongst many others.