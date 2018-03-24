modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
57 minutes ago | General News

Scenes From The Funeral Grounds Of Ebony Reigns

CitifmOnline.com
Scenes From The Funeral Grounds Of Ebony Reigns

The funeral of Dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known in showbiz circles as Ebony Reigns, is underway at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

3242018113604 ebonysfuneral11

3242018113605 ebonysfuneral1

The ceremony comes on the back of a concert which was held at the Trade Fair Centre on Friday night in honour of the late artiste.

3242018113605 ebonysfuneral9

3242018113605 ebonysfuneral10

3242018113606 ebonysfuneral5

Ebony died on February 8, 2018 with two others in a car accident while returning from a visit in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region.

3242018113606 ebonysfuneral3

3242018113606 ebonysfuneral4

3242018113606 ebonysfuneral

3242018113607 ebonysfuneral8

Hundreds of friends, colleagues and fans are at the State House to bid farewell to the deceased starlet.

More sympathizers are already trooping to the funeral grounds to mourn and pay their last respects to the “Sponsor” and “Hustle” hitmaker.

Video News Headlines
Catch up on the latest news videos from Modern Ghana.

body-container-line