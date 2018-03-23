Church Workers Educated On Digital Technology

Praise Catalogue, a Christian digital media agency, focused on connecting ministries to people technologically, has organised a day's training for church workers.

Dubbed the Digital Evangelism Crash Course, the training sought to empower churches, evangelists, and faith-based organisations with tools for evangelism in this digital age.

Disseminating the gospel of Jesus to the world has become more dynamic requiring persons involved in church work to acquire the requisite skill to do that effectively.

Participants acknowledged religious bodies have not done much to deploy digital technologies in reaching out to souls. and also haven't fully caught up with the digital wave and taken advantage of it.

They were taken through various digital media and platforms for evangelism including applications for in-reach and ou-treach programmes, real-life case studies on prevailing challenges in the church and their solutions as well as strategies in building and increasing church membership in the digital world.

The training programme was facilitated by Samuel Laryea, a digital media consultant and lead facilitator for the Digital Evangelism Crash Course. The next class is scheduled for May.

The event was sponsored by Bestech Gh, Anaa Designs, the Juice Guy and Dromo Studios.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com