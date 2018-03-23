Nitiwul, Touch Not Our Anointed Ghana!

It is evidently clear that Nitiwul can't land himself a role as a police officer in a serious Nigerian movie cast along with Aki and Porpo. But for politics, he is heading our nation's most strategic and revered institution, the security. An institution tasked with the onerous responsibility of safeguarding our territorial integrity and boundaries.

He has since assuming office, brought dishonour and ignominy to the office by his actions and inactions that suggest that he has no iota of foundational knowledge on security and its nuances. The recklessness in his decisions will even make a security capo of a banana Republic quiver with chills.

Of course, you can't give what you don't have. If we have a defence minister who doesn't fully know the dictionary definition of defence, how can he take decisions in cognisance of clearly spelt out catchphrase like "territorial integrity".

Nitiwul should at least go and watch Troy. He would be moviecated that the US offer of having unrestricted access to Ghana's erotic zones is no different from the infamous Trojan Horse that eventually crumble Troy to a pile of rubble. The offer may appear juicy on surface value; so was the Spartan's Trojan Horse gift.

But if Nitiwul is bad at understanding movies, he should ask a techie who understands the mechanism of how malwares (viruses, rootkits, spywares etc) work in a computer system. Like clickbaits, Trojan Horse is irresistible and tempting especially to the novice netizens and cyber newbies. Trojan is comparable to an offer of one night stand from America's Next Top Model. Even pastors who watch animals on Nat Geo Wild will risk all of their ecumenical gains and bend the knee.

When the lizard from the village gets to the city, it climbs the iron roofing sheets with reckless abandon. It's oblivious of the fact that it's out of its thatch jurisdiction. So, I am not surprise that Nitiwul, the de facto village lizard, wants to mortgage the peace and security (freedom) of the over 20 million Ghanaians for a ridiculous 20 million dollars from the US.

Can someone tell Nitiwul that freedom and sovereignty are priceless and the forebears of many nations have shed blood to gain it. Ghana doesn't need any form of agreement with the US that will make the former look like a protectorate state of the latter in the eyes of the dynamic multipolar world.

Many develop nations which understand the importance of security have no ceiling on the financial commitment they put into it. It is therefore regrettable that an institutional leader of our security is spearheading and championing for the compromise and dilution of our discreet security regimen for "100 American visas(?)".

Funnily and sadly, this Nitiwul is telling us Ghanaians to be grateful for the US offer. Kaman how? How can one tell a landlord to be thankful and grateful for agreeing to offer a tenant a shelter? How can one be comfortable if a visitor in one's house can go into one's bedroom audaciously?

The very day Nitiwul was appointed as defence minister, I expressed reservations because he comes from a region of volatility and he may, as human, always have interest in matters of conflicts. Such a banal thought one may say!

Recently, he DUTIED and DIRECTED military personnel to burn 14 tipper trucks, excavator, motor kings, motorbikes among other machinery in Afayili in the village District of Kumbungu. He then went to parliament and DEFENDED the burning. Good Heavens! A head of our nation's security was completely oblivious of the possible security degeneration of that NITWIT act of a NITIWUL. Military power must always be exercised with discretion. People can rise up against brute use of power at anytime and the resultant effect will be chaos and mayhem.

There were some insinuations sparked by the burning of the tipper trucks and machinery that I hesitate to even hiss.

As if defending the dastardly act was not enough, he arrogantly tell victims of the ordered military arson to go to court. Waaa look! Nitiwul would've been a good defence minister at the time when nations were sitting on the throat of one another with his reckless, cold and unempathetic talks.

My fears of Nitiwul's appointment were right. He has proven that he is not only capable of taking decisions of regional annihilation but of national Armageddon.

Dagombas have their saying that when a handshake extends beyond the elbow, then it's a slap. Same is the Ghana US Agreement. So, we don't want an agreement that would let Ghana acquire strategic enemies; we don't want an agreement that would make Ghana a target for unintended terrorism; we don't want an agreement that would make Ghana classifiable in an event of multipolar cold world war.

Nitiwul, touch not our anointed Ghana, it is all the poor will ever have when politicians runaway to other countries when it becomes inhabitable.

Abdulai Hanan R Confidence

(Hanan-Confidence Abdul)

[email protected]