Kumasi Traditional Council Demands Official Report On KUMACA Mysterious Deaths

Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) has called on the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to furnish them the official report on circumstances surrounding the mysterious deaths recorded in Kumasi Academy (KUMACA) in the Asokore Mampong municipality of the Ashanti Region.

According to them, such report will help the Council institute measures to prevent any future recurrences.

Bantemahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI said this on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018 when the Kumasi Traditional Council meeting he chaired summoned the Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service to brief them on the state of the education system in the region.

"These mysterious deaths have happened twice in the same school and we don't want it to happen again", Baffour stated. "The students are our future so we have to protect them and for that matter you have to give us the official report on what happened at KUMACA and your preparations so far and give us assurance that such incidents will not happen again", he added.

Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI indicated that the Kumasi Traditional Council will soon visit Kumasi Academy (KUMACA) themselves to ascertain prevailing conditions in the school.

According to him, the Kumasi Traditional Council is working assiduously to promote the welfare of the education system in the region.

Four deaths were recorded at the school back in April 2017 from a suspected meningitis outbreak. Four more died in November, and the suspicion was that, they may have died from the H1N1 virus, after samples from some hospitalized students tested positive for the virus.

Respiratory samples sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research also indicated that there was an outbreak of an acute respiratory infection.

The Ministry of Health has since attributed the deaths to this outbreak.