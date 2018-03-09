Kwaku Skirt And NDC In The Diaspora Must Be Commended

I have not met him before, but he once called me on phone to commend me on my write-ups.

He organized a demonstration in the US when Nana Addo carried over 300 people to the UN General Assembly meeting in the US.

The two demonstrations organized against Npp's oppressors rule since they assumed office in 2017 were all done in the diaspora.

The first one was spearheaded by the hardworking members of the UK/Ireland branch of the party. This was organized by dedicated comrades like Hon. Alex Bediako, Hon. Awudu Sannie, Hon. Musah Adamu and Hon. Louisa Preko and supported by other selfless and hardworking members of the UK/Ireland branch of the NDC as well as Hon. Freddy Al who trumpeted it on the social media.

The second was organized by Kwaku Skirt in the US which was very colourful and caught the eye of the international media and was allover our local media.

Kwaku Skirt and his team were very bold and wild with their demonstration which was allover the social media.

That was the moment Gabby Okyere Daako and the Citi FM boss were embarrassed on the street of US.

I salute them for their massive support for the party.

Hon. Amofa Baffoe who I call Senior Amofa lives in Ireland, he is the founder of *COALITION FOR RESTORATION* platform which has become one of the most powerful platforms in our party.

Despite opposition from within our party against him, he has organized several lectures sponsored by him where Hon. Adongo, Hon. Mutala and Hon. Abu Jinapor were the main speakers.

It was a lecture that always expose the Npp and also set agenda for the Npp.

I wish to thank all our brothers in the diaspora for their contributions to supplement our efforts back home.

Kwaku Skirt has been on the neck of the Npp since they assumed power, exposing their rots and secret deals to the world.

He is very smart, bold and does his work without fear or favour.

Nana Obiri Boahen has been insulting Mahama and the NDC for years and has said it will be over his dead body NDC will come to power again.

I remember severally he was asked to apologize to President Mahama and he said over his dead body.

But it took Kwaku Skirt in his intelligent media connections for him to get Obiri Boahen on his knee to apologize to President Mahama and the NDC.

Today everyone especially the Npp wakes up looking round for the next tape from Kwaku Skirt.

The Npp now live in fear of been exposed because we are told he has over 100 tapes on the NPP for Mr Martin Alamisi Kaisar Amidu.

Kwaku Skirt we salute you and we pray for God's protection for you and your family to continue exposing the elephants.

Kwaku Skirt owns an online radio, Apple FM in the US where he does a live broadcast via Facebook live with facebook name Applefm.

*APPLE68FM with TuneIn. #NowPlaying http://tun.in/se65F*

He has the facts and he is worth listening.

With the dedication from our communicators both in the diaspora and within, everyone could see there is light at the end of the tunnel.

2020 is possible but it's just a matter of time.

*#PossibleTOGETHER🤝*

*Efo Worlanyo TSEKPO*

B/A REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER HOPEFUL.

*📞0247046008*