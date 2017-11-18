Ghana Air Force Welcomes 55 Soldiers From MINUSMA Back Home

Fifty Five soldiers of the Ghana Air Force Aviation Unit 3 (GHAV3) who were on a one year duty tour in the United Nation Multi-Dimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), have returned home.

This follows the successful completion of a request by the UN to provide tactical military air transport services in support of MINUSMA.

A parade dubbed: 'Mission Accomplishment Parade', was held on the premises of the Air Force Base in Accra on Friday at which the third and last contingent of the Ghana Air Force Aviation (GHAV 3), was officially welcomed back from the Peacekeeping Operation.

On November 16, 2014, a Unit comprising One Casa 295 and supported by 55 all ranks drawn from Air Force as the major service, Army and Navy was deployed to Mali with its main operating base initially located in Bamako, the Capital of Mali and later at Gao, Northern part of Mali.

After a year's duty tour by Ghana Aviation One, Ghana Aviation One and Two successfully rotated in September 2015.

The Ghana Aviation Unit Three commanded by Group Captain Yaw Cole was in surged on September 22, 2016.

Among the numerous tasks that the unit performed were administrative and logistic support flights, VIP and VVIP flights, Cargo resupply, troops in section and instruction, patrols observation, troop movements, tactical airlift, air recognisance, casualty evacuation and medical services.

Present to inspect the GHAV 3 contingent was Brigadier General Abubakari Issahaku, the Director General of the International Peace Support Operation.

Brig. Gen. Issahaku lauded the effort made by the gallant officers and men who in spite of the numerous challenges in the area of operation exhibited professionalism, commitment and hard work to provide air transport services to the UN Mission in Mali.

'We do acknowledge your tremendous sacrifices and diligence which have contributed to further raise the image of Ghana,' he said.

He said during its tour of operations, Ghana Aviation Three flew approximately 85 hours, airlifted a total of 853 personnel, 15,000 passengers and about 330 tons of cargo in 37 softies.

He therefore commended the past and present commanders and members of the Unit for the good job, the Chief of Air Staff and the Military High Command for their leadership and support given to the Ghana Aviation Unit in Mali.

Group Captain Godfred Sackey Parker, the Acting Base Commander, Air Force Base Accra, urged the members of the MINUSMA GHAV 3 and other officers who took part in the Peacekeeping Operation to bring the experiences they had gained home.

Group Captain Yaw Cole, the MINUSMA GHAV 3 Commander said personnel from other Units of the Ghana Armed Forces who were also on the mission contributed their quota to ensure peace.