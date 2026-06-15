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“I will play for Ghana one day at the World Cup” – IShowSpeed

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Social News “I will play for Ghana one day at the World Cup” – IShowSpeed
MON, 15 JUN 2026

Popular American streamer and internet sensation IShowSpeed has once again sparked excitement among his fans after declaring his desire to represent Ghana on the world football stage.

Speaking during a conversation with Brazilian football content creator Brazil Ronaldo, Speed confidently stated that if he ever gets the opportunity to play in the FIFA World Cup, his preferred nations would be Ghana, the United States, or Portugal.

“If I'm going to play in the World Cup, I will play for Ghana, USA or Portugal. I will play for Ghana one day in the World Cup, mark my words,” Speed said.

The statement has generated massive reactions across social media, particularly among Ghanaian fans who have long embraced the streamer because of his energetic personality, love for football, and admiration for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Many Ghanaians have affectionately given Speed the local name Barima Kofi Akuffo, a nickname that has become popular among his followers in the country. His connection with Ghana has continued to grow over the years, with many fans frequently referring to him as one of their own.

Although Speed is not a professional footballer and currently represents no national team, his comments have fueled playful discussions online about the possibility of him one day appearing in Ghanaian football circles.

The streamer is widely known for his passion for the sport and has often expressed admiration for some of the game's biggest stars, especially Cristiano Ronaldo. His latest remarks have once again endeared him to Ghanaian supporters, who flooded social media with messages welcoming the idea of "Barima Kofi Akuffo" wearing the Black Stars jersey in the future.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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