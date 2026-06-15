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How UCC female student was found dead at Hutchland Beach in Cape Coast

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Tragedy How UCC female student was found dead at Hutchland Beach in Cape Coast
MON, 15 JUN 2026

The Cape Coast District Police Command has made a breakthrough in investigations into the tragic death of a young woman whose body was discovered washed ashore at Hutchland Beach on Friday, June 12, 2026.

The deceased has been officially identified as Avinu Innocentia, a 20-year-old second-year student of the University of Cape Coast.

The identification follows an appeal by police to the public for assistance in establishing the identity of the young woman after her body was found along the shore.

According to police sources, family members of the deceased subsequently came forward and, together with the Dean of Students of the University of Cape Coast and officers of the Ghana Police Service, visited the mortuary at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to officially confirm her identity.

As part of the investigative process, a thorough physical examination of the body was conducted in the presence of the family. Preliminary observations reportedly revealed no immediate physical signs of assault or external injuries on the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Regional Crime Scene Management Team has visited Hutchland Beach and processed the area where the body was discovered as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police say the body remains at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue pending an autopsy, which is expected to determine the exact cause of death and provide further direction for the ongoing investigation.

Management of the University of Cape Coast and members of the student community have been informed of the development, with news of Innocentia's death sending shockwaves across the campus and among family, friends, and colleagues.

The Cape Coast District Police Command has assured the public that investigations are continuing and that every effort is being made to uncover the facts surrounding the incident.

The sudden passing of the young student has left many grieving, with tributes and messages of condolence pouring in as loved ones await answers regarding the circumstances of her death.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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