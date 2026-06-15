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Central Region receives 223 Ghanaian returnees following Côte d’Ivoire mass evictions

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Social News Central Region receives 223 Ghanaian returnees following Cte d’Ivoire mass evictions
MON, 15 JUN 2026

The Central Region has successfully received and profiled a total of 223 Ghanaian returnees following the recent mass evictions of foreign nationals from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

According to regional authorities, 137 returnees arrived on Friday, while an additional 86 were received on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number to 223. Women and children constitute approximately 72 percent of the affected group, making their welfare and protection a top priority for emergency responders.

Authorities say a coordinated multi-agency emergency response has been activated under the leadership and direction of the Central Regional Minister, Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, with support from the Regional Disaster Management Committee.

The response team has been working around the clock to ensure that the returnees receive immediate assistance, including registration, profiling, temporary shelter, food, and other essential services aimed at restoring dignity and stability to those affected.

Officials indicated that plans are currently underway to facilitate the safe relocation of the returnees to their respective home districts. The districts expected to receive the returnees include Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality (KEEA), Mfantseman Municipality, Cape Coast, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District (AAK), Ekumfi District, and Effutu Municipality.

Regional authorities have expressed appreciation to traditional leaders, members of the Regional Disaster Management Committee, and all stakeholders who have contributed to the emergency response effort.

Meanwhile, an urgent appeal has been made to corporate organizations, humanitarian agencies, non-governmental organizations, and individuals to support the affected families with relief supplies.

Items being requested include food rations, educational materials, used clothing, essential medical supplies, dignity kits, and other core relief items to complement support being provided by National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Authorities believe such support will play a crucial role in helping the returnees rebuild their lives and reintegrate into their communities after the difficult circumstances that led to their return from Côte d’Ivoire.

The Regional Coordinating Council has assured the public that efforts will continue to ensure the affected citizens receive the necessary support and protection as they begin a new chapter back home in Ghana.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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