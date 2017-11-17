CDS, Telco Gurus, Others Inspire Service Personnel At NCA

Accra, 15th November, 2017– As part of the training programme for the 2017/18 batch of graduates undertaking their National Service at the National Communications Authority (NCA), the Authority lined up some of Ghana’s leading business and organizational leaders in a seminar to impart their experience to the team. The training which began in September with the launch by Vice President Dr. MahamuduBawumia has seen the NSPs being taken through technical trainings bordering on the Authority’s core mandate as well as other soft skills to prepare them for corporate life.

Among the speakers were Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General O.B. Akwa, Director General of the Operations of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George AkuffoDampare, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Ms. Yolanda Cuba, immediate past CEO of Airtel Ghana, Mrs. Lucy Quist, Founding President and CEO of Imani Centre for Policy and Education, Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, and acting Customer Services Executive and Head of Regulatory Affairs at MTN, Mr.Samuel Koranteng. Also present, was the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Mr. Kwasi Amoah.

Welcoming the speakers, Ag. Director General of the NCA, Mr. Joe Anokye explained that, management of the NCA found it prudent to ensure that the NSPs, who will for the period of their National Service be considered as staff of the Authority, were up to standard and understood the dynamics of the mandate of the NCA. “This resulted in the detailed training programme we set out for the NSPs, and this Day with Leaders programme was conceptualized to motivate the personnel as they start work with us and to give them nuggets of wisdom that will be useful to them in their career and world of work”, he said.

Pearls of Wisdom

The NSPs and some staff of the NCA who were present at the event benefitted from the various speakers who spoke on a range of issues spanning loyalty to one’s work, finding a purpose in one’s life, success in the work place, etc.

Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Obed Akwa, encouraged the young professionals to be loyal in the exercise of their duties. Using his extensive military experience, Lt. General Akwa admonished them to be loyal to their organization, their peers, their colleagues and subordinates if any, adding that loyalty and discipline are key ingredients to success.

In her remarks, Mrs. Lucy Quist, who has been motivating young women especially through her STEM Initiative reminded the young ones that “success is a system and NOT a single event". She pointed out the need for the NSPs to plan their actions and work towards being successful in their career or whatever endeavor they found themselves.

Vodafone’s Yolanda Cuba used her life experiences that saw her being a Deputy CEO at a tender age to advice the team saying that it is important to be at the top of your game and to form acquaintances with people a notch or two above one’s level so “you can tap into the knowledge and network of those before you”.

In what may have seem a twist in the flow of events, Director General of the Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP Dr. George AkuffoDamparereminded the personnel of the need to develop their knowledge and spiritual well-being without sacrificing one for the other.

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe emphasized the need for the NSPs to take reading very seriously as it is a key way to attain knowledge which goes a long way in determining the way perceptions are made. He said that he had observed that most youth seemed to have departed from studying and encouraged them to use social media positively by sharing knowledge based information in addition to the jokes and light-hearted materials.

Referring the personnel to the fact that the local environment is capable of helping them succeed, Mr. Samuel Koranteng from MTN touched on celebrated Ghanaian entrepreneurs, the late Esther Ocloo and J. K. Siaw, who were able to take advantage of the local opportunities and create thriving businesses.

Some lucky service personnel took selfies with the speakers. They also expressed their gratitude for the Motivational Day. The NSPs will be dispersed across the country to largely assist in Consumer Outreach and other activities of the NCA.

About NCA

