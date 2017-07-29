TOP STORIES
Photos: President Mahama and wife celebrate 25th wedding anniversary
Former President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary at the Kempinski Hotel here in Accra.
Their children and some and some notable personalities were present at the celebrations.
They included former ministers of state, business leaders, the clergy, chiefs, former ambassadors were all there.
Amongst the notable clergy were Archbishop Duncan Williams, Sam Korankye Ankrah, Eastwood Anaba, Lawrence Tetteh, and Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.
Former Chief Justice Georgina Wood, businessman Joseph Siaw Agyepong, journalist Kweku Baako, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, and so were there.
See some photographs from the event below:
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
