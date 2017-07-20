TOP STORIES
Koforidua Beads market appeals for upgrading
Koforidua, July 20, GNA - Mr Ibrahim Mohamed, the Secretary of the Koforidua Beads Sellers Association, has appealed to the New Juaben Municipal Assembly to upgrade the stalls at the market into shops to facilitate business.
He said despite the fact that, the Koforidua beads market was popular and attracted people from Accra, Tema Kumasi and many other places, there were a lot of things needed to make the place a one stop shop to improve upon the business activities.
Speaking in an interview with the GNA in Koforidua, Mr Mohamed said although there was a warehouse for the safekeeping of their goods, they preferred the stalls to be upgraded so that the facility would be there for large quantities of goods.
The Koforidua beads market started many years ago on a weekly basis at the koforidua Jackson Park until 2012, when the traders were relocated to the current market consisting of 120 stalls, a warehouse and toilet facilities, near the Centre for National Culture.
One of the objectives in relocating the market from the Jackson Park was to make it an everyday business to enable people to carry out their businesses activities all week round.
However, a visit to the market shows that trading activity booms only on Thursdays.
Most of the stalls are empty and only few people show case some of the beads on ordinary days, but according to the Secretary, most of the traders come from Somanya, Odumase and other places to sell their wares and so the Thursdays remained the market day and they were comfortable with it.
Meanwhile Mr Alex Asare, the Planning officer of the Municipal Assembly, has indicated that the decision to make the market stalls open was to prevent illegal connection of electricity and many other hazards that usually happened in markets.
GNA
By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA
